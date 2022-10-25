Aaron Judge Brushes Off Questions About His Future as Teammates Chime In

In the moments that followed the Yankees’ final game of the 2022 season, Aaron Judge tried to ward off questions about his future.

“Not at all. Not yet,” the slugger said when asked if he’s thought about what comes next. “I've got plenty of time to figure that out."

But the inquiries naturally kept coming after the Astros swept New York in the American League Championship Series, as Judge is an impending free agent and coming off an MVP caliber season. After turning down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before Opening Day, all eyes in the Bronx Bomber universe are on him now that New York’s season is over.

Judge has only increased his value since that offer, resetting the American League and Yankees single-season records with 62 home runs. With a .311 average and 131 RBI, he also flirted with a Triple Crown while adding a 1.111 OPS, 16 stolen bases and Gold Glove caliber defense.

"He's the total package," said Anthony Rizzo, who added that Judge should become baseball’s highest-paid player.

Judge has maintained that he wants to return to the Yankees, a notion he reiterated in the wee hours of Monday morning. But free agency means other suitors will get a chance to sway the outfielder.

“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes,” Judge said when asked if his goal is to remain with the team. “But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I'm a free agent, and we’ll see what happens.”

Following New York’s Game 4 loss to the Astros, manager Aaron Boone said that he hopes to see Judge wearing a Yankees uniform “for a long time.” The skipper, heartbroken over his team’s elimination, added, “I don't even want to think about the alternative right now.”

Versatile infielder DJ LeMahieu said he would be “disappointed” and “shocked” if Judge didn’t re-sign, but conceded, "You just never know how that goes."

LeMahieu continued: “He definitely wants to be here. But when it becomes a business, it changes a lot.”

Gerrit Cole, meanwhile, said that Judge “deserves to kind of enjoy this courting process, and he deserves everything that’s coming for him.” The ace also had succinct advice for his teammate in free agency: “Take your time.”

Rizzo and Nestor Cortes have both said that Judge should become the Yankees’ captain if he returns, but the scenario is not a given as the club embarks on another offseason that’s bound to bring about change.

Right now, Judge’s future is uncertain. It’s too early to know if more days with the Yankees lie ahead, but he’s relished the time he’s already spent with the organization.

"Getting a chance to wear the pinstripes and play right field at Yankee Stadium, that's an incredible honor that I definitely didn't take for granted at any point,” Judge said.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.