Jameson Taillon Abruptly Exits Game in Return From Injured List

Jameson Taillon's return from the injured list on Tuesday was poised to be a huge boost for the Yankees' pitching staff. New York need him to deliver as well, taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in a must-win game with postseason implications.

Just 2.1 innings into the right-hander's first start in three weeks, however, Taillon was forced to exit the game.

After striking out catcher Danny Jansen with a perfectly placed fastball on the outside corner, Taillon walked around the mound gingerly. He then motioned to the dugout, summoning manager Aaron Boone and a member of the training staff.

It didn't take long for that group to make the decision. Taillon slowly walked off the mound before descending into the clubhouse, a dejected look on his face. Right-hander Michael King was brought in from the bullpen to replace the injured starter.

Taillon was placed on the injured list back on September 9 with a partial tear in a tendon in his ankle. The right-hander was expected to return Tuesday with no limitations, ready to pitch with close to a full workload.

Although the team hasn't revealed the reasoning behind Taillon's abrupt departure yet, it's hard not to envision the situation having something to do with his ankle injury.

With only five games remaining in the regular season after Tuesday night, a return to the injured list would effectively end Taillon's season. As much as New York has ace Gerrit Cole atop their rotation, flanked by reliable starters like Jordan Montgomery and Nestor Cortes Jr., losing Taillon for the postseason would still be a significant blow to the staff heading into October.

When the right-hander has been at his best this season—namely when he was recognized as the American League Pitcher of the Month in July—he's been dominant. Overall, Taillon entered play Tuesday with a 4.41 ERA and 8-6 record over 27 starts, striking out 136 batters in 138.2 innings.

