Yankees' Jameson Taillon Lands on Injured List With Partially Torn Tendon in Ankle

NEW YORK — The Yankees just lost another key piece of their pitching staff to the injured list.

Starter Jameson Taillon was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a partial tear in a tendon in his ankle, manager Aaron Boone revealed.

The injury happened at some point during Taillon's last start on Monday, Boone added. The right-hander didn't feel the injury occur while he was out there—throwing seven innings against the Blue Jays—but felt some swelling after. He's now using a walking boot and was given a PRP injection on Tuesday.

Asked if Taillon could miss more than one start, Boone was quick to say that he's not confident the right-hander can return right away. It'll depend on how Taillon responds over the next several days.

"When I first heard that, it sounds worse than it is," Boone said. "His body is going to tell us what he's able to handle. We'll see how he is when he gets out of the walking boot, where he is this weekend, when he can get back up on the mound."

After ace Gerrit Cole, no other Yankees starter has pitched more innings than Taillon this season. In fact, Taillon technically leads the Yankees in games started this year. He's had some rough patches, but was magnificent in July, winning American League Pitcher of the Month with a 1.16 ERA over five starts.

Overall, Taillon has a 4.41 ERA and an 8-6 record over 27 starts. Losing him for any amount of time down the stretch, with a postseason spot hanging in the balance, is a huge blow for this staff.

Moving forward, Boone said pitching prospect Luis Gil will get another turn in the rotation after his return to the big leagues on Wednesday. It's a fluid situation, though. Others like Michael King and prospects Deivi García and Clarke Schmidt are all in consideration to get a start, or come in from the bullpen, depending on how the next several games go.

King is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list in the next couple of days while García—who has struggled mightily in Triple-A this year—is with the Bombers at Yankee Stadium on the taxi squad.

