MLB Insider Lists Yankees as Possible Suitor For Free Agent Max Scherzer

The Yankees are looking to make an upgrade to their pitching rotation this offseason and one MLB insider believes New York will be in on free agent Max Scherzer.

As the Yankees look to upgrade their starting rotation this winter, a three-time Cy Young Award winner is available and could be a good fit in the Bronx .

Max Scherzer is entering free agency, a 37-year-old that proved in 2021 that he still has some dominance left in the tank.

New York has already had discussions with Justin Verlander this offseason, seeing if he would be interested in putting on pinstripes in 2022, but Scherzer is just as appealing (and pricey).

It's easy to imagine the Yankees targeting a player like Scherzer. At this point, it feels like New York has already shown interest in practically every top free agent recently. Plus, general manager Brian Cashman revealed this week that New York's payroll is expected to rise in 2022. That makes these kind of blockbuster signings even more realistic.

Hearing from an MLB insider always adds some legitimacy to rumors and speculation, though. Here's more from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand who listed the Yankees as a possible suitor for the future Hall of Famer:

It’s never wise to count out the Yankees when it comes to a marquee free agent, and given the uneven nature of New York’s rotation in 2021, adding a proven winner such as Scherzer would help them challenge for the AL East title. Having reset the luxury tax, the Yankees could go on a spending spree this offseason, especially after losing to the rival Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game. One potential speed bump: the Yankees don’t have much money coming off the payroll, so their offseason moves could depend on how high Hal Steinbrenner is willing to set the budget for 2022.

If you're curious, Feinsand listed the Dodgers, Angels, Red Sox, Nationals, Mets and Padres as seven other suitors to keep an eye on in the Scherzer sweepstakes this offseason. Different teams in different markets, but the majority of those choices are clubs that are expected to contend as soon as next season.

New York would certainly give Scherzer another shot at a ring, especially if they sign other top-tier free agents and continue to monitor the trade market over the next few months.

