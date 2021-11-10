Brian Cashman Says Yankees Could Add Center Fielder This Offseason

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirms that he's monitoring the market for a center fielder this offseason, possibly upgrading from Aaron Hicks.

Monitoring the market for a center fielder is also on the Yankees' offseason to-do list.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the General Managers Meetings, Brian Cashman walked through his priorities this winter.

“Obviously looking at shortstop,” the general manager said. “Maybe center field.”

Addressing the situation at shortstop is surely at the forefront of Cashman's offseason plan. Unsurprisingly, New York is reportedly in touch with Carlos Correa and Corey Seager as the winter begins.

Same goes with solving New York's conundrum at first base. The Yankees could try to trade for a superstar like Matt Olson, re-sign a proven commodity like Anthony Rizzo in free agency, or stick with a mix of Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu

But center field makes some sense as well, even if New York is technically already set at the position.

Aaron Hicks played in only 32 games a year ago, slashing .194/.294/.333 before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. Cashman revealed in his end-of-the-year presser last month that Hicks will officially recover from his wrist injury this fall, giving him a clean bill of health with plenty of time before spring training. He might even play winter ball, although that's still up in the air, Cashman said.

Even if Hicks is healthy, however, can the Yankees trust him to stay that way? Hicks has worn pinstripes for six years now and he's appeared in 100-plus ballgames in only two of those seasons. Entering his age-32 season, he's not getting any younger either.

The switch-hitter inked a massive seven-year deal with the Bombers worth $70 million prior to the 2019 season, so he's under contract through 2025, but adding a new center fielder this winter would allow the Yankees to slot Hicks into a fourth outfielder role. That way, manager Aaron Boone would have an option off the bench—that can matchup with both left- and right-handed pitching—to give Joey Gallo and Aaron Judge an occasional day off as well.

Plus, whether you like Hicks or not, his ability to work the count and get on base is undeniable. In 2020, Hicks had a 19.4 walk rate (in the league's 99th percentile) and a 15.4 chase rate (98th percentile).

Think of it as what Brett Gardner was going to be in 2021, before Hicks, Clint Frazier and more got injured early in the season.

Speaking of Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankee is currently a free agent. As much as this organization (and fan base) undoubtedly appreciates Gardner's contributions over the last 14 years, moving on and getting younger in the outfield might be the club's best move, even if Gardner showed this year that he still has some gas left in the tank.

READ: Free Agency Doesn’t Mean Brett Gardner’s Yankees Career is Over

So, who could Cashman and the Yankees target? Certainly this would depend on what moves the Bombers make elsewhere (and how much of their budget they still have available) but free agent Starling Marte is an intriguing option. New York targeted the veteran at the trade deadline and although he's a right-handed hitter, his speed and glove would fit right in.

If you want to get really bold, perhaps Cashman creates a package of prospects that blows the Twins away, convincing Minnesota to send Byron Buxton to the Bronx. Then again, Buxton also battles a propensity for injury and is only under contract for one more season.

Bottom line, Cashman is at least looking for alternatives, maintaining an aggressive approach even with a position where he already has a starting-caliber asset on his roster.

Will the Yankees go out of their way to add a center fielder over a shortstop or first baseman? No. But don't count out a surprising move that comes out of left—no, center—field later this winter.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.