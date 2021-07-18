Sports Illustrated home
Yankees' Reliever Expected to Miss Remainder of Season With Hamstring Injury

Author:
Publish date:

NEW YORK — Darren O'Day's hamstring injury is expected to keep him out for the rest of the 2021 season, manager Aaron Boone revealed on Sunday afternoon.

The veteran reliever sustained a "significant" hamstring injury during New York's road trip prior to the All-Star break, injuring the same hamstring that had been surgically operated upon years prior.

"I would say it's likely that his season is over," Boone said. "We'll have some more information on that when it's ready to give out."

O'Day was signed this offseason to a one-year pact by the Yankees in an effort to bolster the bullpen, providing another reliable and experienced reliever to help in high-leverage situations. Imagining O'Day in the 'pen alongside Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, Zack Britton and Jonathan Loaisiga had New York excited about their ability to bridge the gap between their starters and winning games. 

As it turns out, if he does end up missing the rest of the year, O'Day will have only played in 12 games this season. 

The 38-year-old began the year with 10 appearances in April, posting a 3.00 ERA over nine innings. Then, he was forced to miss nearly two months with a right rotator cuff strain.

Before the left hamstring strain, O'Day was able to return from the injured list and pitch just two more times out of the Yankees' bullpen. Boone revealed in Seattle a few weeks ago that O'Day crumpled to the ground during his pregame workout routine. 

This was O'Day's 14th season working as a big-league reliever. He has a 2.53 career ERA over 587.1 innings and 616 games. 

MORE:

