Yankees' Tim Locastro Has Torn ACL, Hurting Knee While Making Spectacular Catch

NEW YORK — A tremendous catch turned into a heartbreaking injury at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

Outfielder Tim Locastro tore his right ACL on a play in the first inning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed after New York's rain-shortened victory over the Red Sox.

The outfielder leapt to his right, crashing into the left-field wall in foul ground as he rose to make the grab. Landing awkwardly on the warning track, Locastro grimaced, but rose to his feet quickly.

With Kiké Hernández tagging from second to third base, that quick effort to get the ball back into the infield saved a run from scoring.

Initially Locastro stayed in the game after a visit from Boone and a member of New York's training staff. Watching him try to jog off the field after the end of the half inning showed that he was still in a lot of pain.

After he was replaced by Tyler Wade in the outfield, the Yankees announced that Locastro was headed to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital to undergo an MRI and further evaluation. The initial diagnosis of right knee soreness eventually turned into a torn ACL.

"I feel for him," DJ LeMahieu said after the 3-1 victory. "He's a beast. He's hurting, but it seems like he's in good spirits."

Locastro was playing in just his ninth game with the Yankees since being acquired in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this month. For an upstate New York native, and Ithaca College alum, donning pinstripes and helping this club contend was a dream come true. Now, who knows what the future holds for Locastro, a player that's made a living off his elite speed, defense and baserunning abilities.

Locastro wasn't producing tremendous numbers in a Yankees uniform—hitting .190 (4-for-21) with one homer in his first eight games since the trade—but he was filling in and providing this team with a spark.

Tim Locastro Providing Yankees With Spark, 'Added Dimension' Since Trade

Boone said following the injury that it was too early to tell who New York will call upon to replace Locastro on the active roster. With six players on the COVID-19 injured list amid an outbreak—and several contributors like Clint Frazier, Miguel Andújar and Luke Voit also sidelined with their own injuries—the Yankees continue to have their depth tested in unprecedented ways.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.