Yankees Get Some Good News on Justin Wilson's Left Shoulder Injury

TAMPA — When Justin Wilson departed from Monday's exhibition game early, needing an MRI on his left shoulder, it made sense to fear the worst.

New York already lost setup man Zack Britton to an injury this spring. Would Wilson join him on the sidelines for an extended period of time?

Fortunately, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was able to deliver some good news regarding Wilson's status on Wednesday.

In a live interview with the YES Network during an exhibition game against the Blue Jays, Boone revealed that Wilson's MRI showed "nothing actionable." Therefore, at this point, Wilson has nothing more than shoulder tightness, the same diagnosis he was given on Monday night.

Following Boone's television appearance, the Yankees released the following update on social media:

"Upon review of MRI taken yesterday as well as comparing it to a pre-signing MRI there was nothing actionable from those images. Wilson will be treated for his symptom of tightness of his left shoulder & has been given an oral anti-inflammatory medication."

The Yankees added that Wilson will continue to receive treatment over the next several days before resuming a throwing program.

While this is good news, as he doesn't need surgery or anything of that nature at this point, there's no precise timetable for his return to in-game action. With just over one week to go until the regular season, there's a chance he might not be ready in time, depending on how his recovery progresses going forward.

Shortly after giving up a long home run to Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius on Monday night, Wilson motioned to the dugout, calling out for Boone and a trainer. He was quickly taken out of the game, visibly in discomfort.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract for the 2021 season with New York this offseason. He's played for five teams over nine years in the big leagues, including a stint with the Yankees back in 2015.

Brought on to bolster the back end of the bullpen, Wilson has struggled mightily this spring. In four appearances, the southpaw posted a ghastly 23.14 ERA.

Spring training stats aren't always indicative of how a player will perform once the regular season begins, but seven runs allowed in 2.1 innings pitched is certainly worth noting. The left-hander did arrive tardy to Yankees camp, waiting in Texas to drive to Tampa due to inclement weather.

As much as Boone has praised the depth of this club's pitching staff all spring long, those arms will be tested early and often. With the absence of Wilson and Britton—who is expected to miss much of the first half of the season after elbow surgery to remove a bone chip—the only left-handed reliever remaining in the bullpen as of now is closer Aroldis Chapman.

Other than Chapman and starter Jordan Montgomery, Tyler Lyons is the only other southpaw on New York's 40-man roster. Non-roster invitee Lucas Luetge has impressed this spring, striking out 15 batters over 7.2 innings pitched entering play on Wednesday. New York would need to make room for a player like Luetge on their roster.

Hurlers like Nick Nelson and Jonathan Loaisiga, as well as Michael King, will likely be called upon to pitch multiple innings per outing to eat up innings, sometimes seeing appearances slightly later in games than usual.

Chapman will still pitch the ninth inning, and right-handers Chad Green and Darren O'Day will be there to help New York get there late in games, but Wilson will be missed if he's not ready to go for Opening Day and beyond.

