Yankees' Left-Hander Justin Wilson Needs MRI After Exiting Game With Shoulder Tightness

The Yankees may have lost another key piece of their bullpen on Monday night as left-hander Justin Wilson exited a 4-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies with shoulder tightness.

In his lone inning of work, Wilson threw 20 pitches and his fastball velocity was noticeably lower than usual. After hovering between 93-95 mph in his previous outing last week, Wilson sat around 91-92 mph on Monday. The 33-year-old failed to record an out as he gave up a two-run home run to former Yankee Didi Gregorius and then proceeded to issue a walk.

Then, after throwing a 2-2 pitch to Phillies right fielder Odúbel Herrera, Wilson motioned to the Yankees' dugout, asking to come out of the game with discomfort.

Following the loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Wilson will receive an MRI on Tuesday morning. Boone also noted that Wilson had trouble getting loose prior to his outing, as well.

After arriving late to spring training due to the massive winter storm in his home state of Texas, Wilson is off to a rough start with the Yankees and his latest performance saw his ERA balloon up to 23.14 in four appearances.

With setup man Zack Britton expected to be out until June, Wilson and fellow reliever Darren O’Day were going to be relied upon to take on a larger role in Britton’s absence. Now, Wilson’s status appears to be in jeopardy with opening day just a little over a week away.

