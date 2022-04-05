Skip to main content

Greg Bird Returns To Yankees On Minor League Deal

Bird was drafted by the Yankees in 2011, spending his first four big-league seasons in pinstripes.

The bird will be the word once more.

Former top prospect First baseman Greg Bird has opted out of his minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays to sign a minor league deal to return to the Yankees. Bird will report to the Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

WFAN’s Sweeney Murti was the first to report on Bird’s reunion with the Yankees.

It was not too long ago that Bird was a part of the Yankees’ long-term plans. However, injuries derailed what initially started off as a promising career for the 29-year-old.

Bird made his big-league debut in August of 2015 and saw immediate success. Through his first 46 career games, Bird slashed .261/.343/.529 with an .871 OPS, 11 home runs and 31 RBI to help the Yankees clinch an American League Wild Card berth.

At the time, Bird and fellow rookie counterpart across town, former Met Michael Conforto, were viewed as the next two young rising stars in New York.

Unfortunately for Bird, a recurring shoulder injury led to the discovery of a torn labrum in 2016, which required surgery and forced him to miss the entire season. Bird later underwent foot surgery in 2017, before undergoing ankle surgery the following year. In April of 2019, it was discovered that Bird had a left plantar fascia tear, which knocked him out for the rest of the year.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Yankees designated Bird for assignment in November of 2019, which ended his first stint with the Bronx Bombers. Bird’s most notable moment as a Yankee came in Game 3 of the 2017 ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians when he took elite reliever Andrew Miller deep for what ultimately turned out to be a game-winning home run in a 1-0 victory.

Since leaving the Yankees three years ago, Bird has bounced around on minor league deals with the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Colorado Rockies and most recently the Blue Jays.

Bird put together a monstrous campaign for the Rockies’ Triple-A team in 2021, slugging 27 homers, driving in 91 RBI, and posting a .894 OPS across 112 games.

Bird will serve as a depth piece in the minors and could find his way back to the Bronx at some point if the major league club needs a backup first baseman. 

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Greg BirdNew York Yankees

New York Yankees RP Dellin Betances running off field
News

Ex-Yankees Reliever Signs Minor League Deal With Dodgers

By Max Goodman1 hour ago
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez high fives in dugout
News

Report: Marwin Gonzalez Makes Yankees Opening Day Roster

By Max Goodman1 hour ago
Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto hits home run
News

MLB Insider Predicts Yankees Will Acquire Superstar Juan Soto Next Offseason

By Pat Ragazzo4 hours ago
Miguel Andujar tips cap Spring Training
News

Miguel Andújar's Future With Yankees Still Uncertain Despite Encouraging Spring

By Max Goodman12 hours ago
Detroit Tigers right-hander David McKay pitching
News

Yankees Acquire RHP David McKay From Rays

By Gary Phillips16 hours ago
Atlanta Braves OF Ender Inciarte catches fly ball
News

Yankees' Aaron Boone Explains Why Ender Inciarte Didn't Make Opening Day Roster

By Max Goodman18 hours ago
Yankees SP Deivi Garcia pitching in spring training
News

Yankees Option Deivi García, Luis Gil to Triple-A; What it Means For Opening Day Roster

By Max Goodman21 hours ago
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson celebrates in dugout
News

Yankees Opening Day Lineup Prediction: Who Hits Leadoff?

By Max GoodmanApr 4, 2022