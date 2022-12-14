Yankees Re-Sign Jake Bauers; Will He Play For New York in 2023?

The Yankees have re-signed Jake Bauers, assigning the left-handed hitter to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page.

Bauers was originally acquired by New York in a trade last June with the Reds in exchange for cash. The first baseman and outfielder spent the rest of the 2022 season with the RailRiders, slashing .226/.352/.406 with five home runs, 20 walks and 14 runs scored over 32 games.

While New York is looking for a starting left fielder, specifically a left-handed hitter, retaining Bauers is a depth move. The 27-year-old has struggled over parts of three seasons at the big-league level, hitting .213/.307/.348 over 328 total games with Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Seattle.

Bauers certainly has some upside, namely with his pop from the left side and ability to play multiple positions. He produced plus-4 Defensive Runs Saved in the outfield in 2021 (his most recent taste of big-league action), adding plus-2 DRS at first base.

The majority of his numbers show that Bauers needs to improve to secure MLB playing time, though. His 63 wRC+ and .567 OPS across 115 MLB games in 2021 aren't going to cut it. Once a top-five prospect within the Rays' system, the potential is there. Perhaps an injury or strong spring will open the door for some sort of promotion with the Yankees down the road.

As of now, the Yankees would be choosing from either veteran Aaron Hicks or prospect Oswaldo Cabrera in left field on Opening Day. They're interested in re-signing Andrew Benintendi—who entered free agency after finishing the 2022 season in pinstripes—while keeping a close eye on certain assets that could be available on the trade market.

