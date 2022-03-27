Yankees Sign Former All-Star to Minor League Deal

New York added some depth to their pitching staff this spring, signing right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league deal.

TAMPA — The Yankees have signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract with an invite to Major League spring training.

Minutes before the team officially announced the signing, Miller was already seated at his locker in the clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field during New York's Grapefruit League game on Sunday afternoon.

Miller, a former first-round pick, has posted a 4.19 ERA over nine MLB seasons. The right-hander began his career with the Cardinals in 2012, finishing third in the race for the American League Rookie of the Year Award one year later.

After Miller was eventually sent to Atlanta (in the Jason Heyward trade), the starter was a key piece in the deal that sent shortstop Dansby Swanson from the Diamondbacks to the Braves in December of 2015.

His career unraveled from there. Miller has pitched for four different teams since 2018, posting a 9.17 ERA across 37 games in that span.

A year ago, Miller spent time within the Cubs and Pirates organizations, pitching in 13 games at the big-league level (13 ER in 12.2 innings).

With Domingo Germán on the 60-day injured list, New York's depth will be tested early on this season. Their starting rotation remains intact, but New York will likely bring some new faces up north for the beginning of the regular season. Considering rosters are expanding to 28 players for the first month of the season, Miller now joins a long list of hurlers competing for those two extra spots.

The Yankees now have 19 non-roster invitees at camp including seven pitchers (one left-hander, six right-handers), four catchers, four infielders and four outfielders.

