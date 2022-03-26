Skip to main content

Cashman Talking With Gardner’s Agent, But Yankees Focused on What They Have

Gardner, a free agent, has spent his entire career in pinstripes.

Brian Cashman is in communication with Brett Gardner’s agent, but that doesn’t mean the outfielder will hop on the next flight to Tampa.

Gardner, 38, remains a free agent with Opening Day just around the corner. The 2022 season would be his 15th in the majors. The Yankees are the only team he’s ever played for. Could one more reunion be in the cards?

"Right now, we're focused on what we have to be honest,” Cashman said Saturday. “I've texted with [Gardner's agent] Joe Bick recently, and a few times since camp started, but I have nothing more to say at this point than that."

Cashman’s comments follow a recent report from the New York Post’s Joel Sherman that said the AL East rival Blue Jays have interest in Gardner. It’s hard to imagine the lefty playing in anything other than pinstripes, but Gardner’s willingness to do so was conveyed over the offseason. He would rather stay with the Yankees, but getting the outfielder into camp doesn’t appear to be a pressing issue for New York.

Gardner’s locker, however, remains open at George M. Steinbrenner Field. His No. 11 has not been issued this spring.

Gardner, drafted in the third round in 2005, declined his $2.3 million player option in November, while the Yankees chose a $1.15 million buyout over a $7.15 million club option. The decisions were expected. The lockout delayed normal timetables this offseason and spring, but Gardner’s last two deals with the Yankees were signed relatively late in January 2020 and mid-February 2021. The expectation each time was that he would return once New York addressed other needs.

No such thing is assumed this time around, though that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

Gardner is not the speedster he used to be, but he would still add quickness to the roster. The Yankees could also use a defensively sound outfielder, especially since the injury-prone Aaron Hicks is the current starter in center. While Gardner slashed a mere .222/.327/.362 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI in 140 games last season, he picked things up in the second half, slashing .261/.351/.441 with six homers and 22 RBI over the final two months of the season.

