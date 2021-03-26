Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles — Spring Training Game 25
TAMPA — The Yankees will play their final night game of the spring on Friday, hosting the Baltimore Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
As this game gets underway in Tampa, take a look at the starting lineups and some related reading (as the Yankees dropped some major roster news right before first pitch).
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 3B
Aaron Judge RF
Brett Gardner CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gary Sánchez C
Mike Tauchman LF
Tyler Wade SS
Chris Gittens 1B
Andrew Velazquez 2B
Gerrit Cole SP
After Friday night's outing, Gerrit Cole has six days before taking on the Toronto Blue Jays on opening night at Yankee Stadium.
Derek Dietrich was initially starting at first base, but he was scratched from the lineup. Dietrich, as well as veteran outfielder Jay Bruce, are in the process of deciding whether or not to opt out of their contracts with New York as non-roster invitees.
Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green and Darren O'Day are also expected to pitch in relief.
Baltimore Orioles
Mullins CF
Mancini DH
Mountcastle LF
Franco 1B
Ruiz 3B
Hays RF
Galvis SS
Sisco C
Sánchez SP
After Friday night, the Yankees play three more Grapefruit League exhibition games before taking the trip up north.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Gerrit Cole takes care of business in the first, retiring the side in order with one strikeout.
Aaron Judge just keeps on hitting the baseball hard this spring. This time it's a line drive into the right-field corner for a double. He was stranded on third later in the frame to end the inning, though.