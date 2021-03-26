NewsSI.com
Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles — Spring Training Game 25

TAMPA — The Yankees will play their final night game of the spring on Friday, hosting the Baltimore Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

As this game gets underway in Tampa, take a look at the starting lineups and some related reading (as the Yankees dropped some major roster news right before first pitch).

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 3B

Aaron Judge RF

Brett Gardner CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gary Sánchez C

Mike Tauchman LF

Tyler Wade SS

Chris Gittens 1B

Andrew Velazquez 2B

Gerrit Cole SP

After Friday night's outing, Gerrit Cole has six days before taking on the Toronto Blue Jays on opening night at Yankee Stadium. 

Derek Dietrich was initially starting at first base, but he was scratched from the lineup. Dietrich, as well as veteran outfielder Jay Bruce, are in the process of deciding whether or not to opt out of their contracts with New York as non-roster invitees.

Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green and Darren O'Day are also expected to pitch in relief.

Baltimore Orioles

Mullins CF

Mancini DH

Mountcastle LF

Franco 1B

Ruiz 3B

Hays RF

Galvis SS

Sisco C

Sánchez SP

After Friday night, the Yankees play three more Grapefruit League exhibition games before taking the trip up north.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Gerrit Cole takes care of business in the first, retiring the side in order with one strikeout.

Aaron Judge just keeps on hitting the baseball hard this spring. This time it's a line drive into the right-field corner for a double. He was stranded on third later in the frame to end the inning, though.

