Clint Frazier: 'Good Chance' to Make All-Star Game If I Accomplish My Goals

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clint Frazier will suit up for his first Opening Day next Thursday, starting in left field at Yankee Stadium. If all goes according to plan, we could see Frazier representing New York at this year's Midsummer Classic as well.

Asked about his goals for the 2021 regular season on Thursday, the 26-year-old's unwavering confidence was on full display.

"The goal is to be an impact player, one that shows what I can finally do over the course of 162 games," Frazier said in a Zoom call with reporters. "I have goals in my head of what I want to accomplish and I do think that they're pretty fair goals. If I accomplish those, I do think that there's a good chance that I could find myself on the All-Star ballot if I produce the way that I hope that I can."

Considering the potential Frazier has shown in his career in pinstripes, and the improvements he's made on both sides of the ball over the last few years, Frazier making the All-Star team doesn't seem like that bold of an aspiration.

At times last season, Frazier was the hottest hitter in New York's lineup. Called up from the alternate site to fill in for other injured sluggers, the outfielder hit .267/.394/.511 with eight home runs and 26 RBI over 39 games.

It was enough of a performance for Frazier to be named the Yankees' starting left fielder, garnering praise from both manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman this spring. That message from the top of the organization down meant the world to an individual that's been fighting for playing time for as long as he can remember.

"It made me feel like I was a part of the team more because I've been the guy that's trying to crack the lineup every opportunity that I can," Frazier explained. "For both those guys to say the things that they said out in the public, it definitely made me feel a sigh of relief."

Being named a starter hasn't changed Frazier's mindset entering the season, though.

He still understands the depth behind him on this star-studded roster and how those opportunities could be taken away if he's not producing at a high level.

"Just because those words were said, it doesn't mean I need to stop the mindset that I've had the last few years, which is trying to get in the lineup," Frazier added. "Just because I'm in it doesn't mean that I need to get complacent and get too happy about it. Everybody says the easy part is getting there, the hard part is staying there. It hasn't been easy for me to get here and I'm assuming it's not going to be easy for me to stay considering the firepower we all have trying to get in that lineup."

Frazier has had a bit of a quiet spring thus far, compiling nine hits (and two home runs) in 14 games. Then again, considering how much he's been under a microscope in past seasons, sometimes for the wrong reasons, a quiet spring isn't the worst thing.

On Thursday night in Clearwater, Frazier hit eighth in New York's lineup, an order featuring some of the most dangerous hitters in the sport. Somewhere in the bottom third of the order will be where Boone pencils in No. 77 early on since everyone is healthy and ready to go.

While he never dreamed of hitting eighth in a starting lineup, he recognized that it's not a bad gig. Frazier is an integral component of one of the best lineups in Major League Baseball and if he can put together the season he's capable of, it'll take this high-octane offense to another level of dominance.

"I'm just excited and elated to be in the lineup rather than somebody who's trying to crack the lineup," he said. "The goal becomes to stay in there and keep building off of how good this team is."

