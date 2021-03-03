Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Spring Training Game 4

TAMPA — The Yankees are back in action with their fourth game of spring training on Wednesday night, hosting the Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Before we get to any sort of in-game action, or the starting lineups, the big news this evening is manager Aaron Boone's medical leave of absence as he undergoes surgery to get a pacemaker.

Boone is expected to get the surgery Wednesday evening and return to work in the next few days. General manager Brian Cashman spoke about the concern attached to any heart issues (Boone had open-heart surgery over a decade ago), but assured Boone would be in a good place after the procedure.

Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza will be managing the club on Wednesday night and take on Boone's responsibilities until the skipper returns.

Now, on to the starting lineups for Wednesday night's contest against the Jays under the lights...

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gleyber Torres SS

Brett Gardner LF

Gary Sánchez C

Jay Bruce 1B

Derek Dietrich 3B

Corey Kluber SP

This will be Kluber's first appearance in pinstripes against opposing hitters while Gardner and Stanton make their spring debut as well.

Toronto Blue Jays

Espinal SS

Hernandez DH

Tellez 1B

Jansen C

Panik 2B

Palacios RF

Warmoth LF

Smith 3B

Young CF

Woods Richardson SP

This is a different lineup than the Yankees saw in Game 1 of Grapefruit League play a few days ago. New York won't have to face the likes of Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavin Biggio, Marcus Semien, George Springer and others.

