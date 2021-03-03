Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Spring Training Game 4
TAMPA — The Yankees are back in action with their fourth game of spring training on Wednesday night, hosting the Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Before we get to any sort of in-game action, or the starting lineups, the big news this evening is manager Aaron Boone's medical leave of absence as he undergoes surgery to get a pacemaker.
Boone is expected to get the surgery Wednesday evening and return to work in the next few days. General manager Brian Cashman spoke about the concern attached to any heart issues (Boone had open-heart surgery over a decade ago), but assured Boone would be in a good place after the procedure.
Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza will be managing the club on Wednesday night and take on Boone's responsibilities until the skipper returns.
MORE: Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone Needs Surgery, Will Take Immediate Medical Leave of Absence
Now, on to the starting lineups for Wednesday night's contest against the Jays under the lights...
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Brett Gardner LF
Gary Sánchez C
Jay Bruce 1B
Derek Dietrich 3B
Corey Kluber SP
This will be Kluber's first appearance in pinstripes against opposing hitters while Gardner and Stanton make their spring debut as well.
Toronto Blue Jays
Espinal SS
Hernandez DH
Tellez 1B
Jansen C
Panik 2B
Palacios RF
Warmoth LF
Smith 3B
Young CF
Woods Richardson SP
This is a different lineup than the Yankees saw in Game 1 of Grapefruit League play a few days ago. New York won't have to face the likes of Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavin Biggio, Marcus Semien, George Springer and others.
Again, we realize this game isn't on live television, so we'll be posting as much video as possible.