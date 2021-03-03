Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone Needs Surgery, Will Take Immediate Medical Leave of Absence

TAMPA — Yankees manager Aaron Boone is taking an immediate medical leave of absence to receive a pacemaker, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Boone will undergo surgery Wednesday evening at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa and is expected to get back to work in a few days.

“As many of you know, I underwent open-heart surgery in 2009, and I wanted everyone to understand where I’m at regarding the procedure that’s taking place today,” said Boone in a statement released by the Yankees. “Over the last six-to-eight weeks I’ve had mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath. As a result, I underwent a series of tests and examinations in New York prior to the beginning of spring training, including multiple visits with a team of heart specialists. While the heart checkup came back normal, there were indications of a low heart rate which, after further consultations with doctors in Tampa, necessitates a pacemaker."

The skipper had been working long days since his team reported to spring training last month. With Yankees camp split between two facilities, Boone has often addressed the challenges presented by commuting back and forth during each day of workouts.

On Tuesday, Boone was present for New York's first road game of the spring in Sarasota. Even if he'll miss the next several days, Boone explained in his statement that he has the upmost faith in New York's coaching staff to fill his shoes during his absence.

“My faith is strong, and my spirits are high. I’m in a great frame of mind because I know I’m in good hands with the doctors and medical staff here at St. Joseph’s Hospital. They are confident that today’s surgery will allow me to resume all of my usual professional and personal activities and afford me a positive long-term health prognosis without having to change anything about my way of life," Boone said. "I look forward to getting back to work in the next several days, but during my short-term absence, I have complete trust that our coaches, staff and players will continue their training and preparation at the same level as we’ve had and without any interruption."

To conclude his statement, Boone implored others dealing with heart issues to "remain vigilant" and contact their doctor should any symptoms or discomfort pop up at any time.

"Any issue involving the heart has the potential to be serious. Staying on top of your health is always the first and most important thing you can do for yourself and your family.”

The Yankees are scheduled to play their fourth exhibition game of the spring on Wednesday night, hosting the Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to make his Yankees debut while outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Brett Gardner are scheduled to play for the first time this spring.

“The thoughts of the entire organization are with Aaron and his family as he undergoes this procedure and takes the time he needs to properly heal,” said Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner in a statement. “Aaron leads our players, coaches and staff with a rare combination of work ethic, intelligence and a genuine concern for others. Our only priority at this time is Aaron’s health and well-being, and we will support him in every way throughout his recovery.”

