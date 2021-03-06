Live Updates (RAIN DELAY): New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates — Spring Training Game 7

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Yankees have traveled to Bradenton for Game 7 of spring training exhibition games. After a bit of a rain delay, we're scheduled to get underway around 2:15 p.m. ET and the tarp has come off the field.

In the meantime, here's the scheduled starting lineups, starting pitchers and some related reading...

New York Yankees

Mike Tauchman CF

Gio Urshela 3B

Jay Bruce RF

Clint Frazier DH

Derek Dietrich LF

Mike Ford 1B

Kyle Higashioka C

Tyler Wade 2B

Thairo Estrada SS

Jameson Taillon SP

This was supposed to be Gerrit Cole's start against his former team, but with rain in the forecast, the Yankees elected to keep the right-hander back in Tampa. Cole threw a sim game against his teammates, getting up to about 50 pitches.

In Cole's place, another former Pirate (Jameson Taillon) starts against his former club. Some starters are on offense too—Jay Bruce, Derek Dietrich, Mike Tauchman and more continue fighting to earn an Opening Day roster spot.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Fowler DH

Reynolds LF

Moran 1B

Frazier 3B

Polanco RF

González SS

Alford CF

Perez C

Kramer 2B

Yup, that's old friend Todd Frazier at third base and Dustin Fowler at designated hitter!

