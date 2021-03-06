NewsSI.com
Search

Live Updates (RAIN DELAY): New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates — Spring Training Game 7

Author:
Publish date:

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Yankees have traveled to Bradenton for Game 7 of spring training exhibition games. After a bit of a rain delay, we're scheduled to get underway around 2:15 p.m. ET and the tarp has come off the field. 

In the meantime, here's the scheduled starting lineups, starting pitchers and some related reading...

New York Yankees

Mike Tauchman CF

Gio Urshela 3B

Jay Bruce RF

Clint Frazier DH

Derek Dietrich LF

Mike Ford 1B

Kyle Higashioka C

Tyler Wade 2B

Thairo Estrada SS

Jameson Taillon SP

This was supposed to be Gerrit Cole's start against his former team, but with rain in the forecast, the Yankees elected to keep the right-hander back in Tampa. Cole threw a sim game against his teammates, getting up to about 50 pitches. 

In Cole's place, another former Pirate (Jameson Taillon) starts against his former club. Some starters are on offense too—Jay Bruce, Derek Dietrich, Mike Tauchman and more continue fighting to earn an Opening Day roster spot.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Fowler DH

Reynolds LF

Moran 1B

Frazier 3B

Polanco RF

González SS

Alford CF

Perez C

Kramer 2B

Yup, that's old friend Todd Frazier at third base and Dustin Fowler at designated hitter! 

RELATED READING:

Again, be sure to check back in soon for more news and refresh this page to make sure you're looking at the most updated version. We'll have live updates if/when this game gets underway. And be sure to follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for more.

Pirates spring training LECOM Park
News

Live Updates (RAIN DELAY): New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates — Spring Training Game 7

New York Yankees Derek Dietrich, Jay Bruce
News

Brian Cashman: Jay Bruce, Derek Dietrich Making 'Strong' Case to Earn Roster Spots

George M. Steinbrenner Field BP
News

Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 6

Actor Frank Grillo in Boss Level
News

Yankees Fan, Bronx Native Frank Grillo Brings Star-Studded Action to 'Boss Level'

Yankees 3B Gio Urshela playing defense
News

Yankees' Gio Urshela Feels 'Comfortable' at Shortstop; Could He Play There in 2021?

Yankees SP Deivi Garcia
News

Yankees' Fifth Starter Competition Heats Up as Deivi García Makes First Outing of Spring

Phillies manager Joe Girardi
News

Live Updates: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 5

Aaron Boone looking serious during Spring Training
News

Doctor Assures Aaron Boone Will Have 'No Problem' Returning to Yankees After Surgery