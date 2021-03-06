Live Updates (RAIN DELAY): New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates — Spring Training Game 7
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Yankees have traveled to Bradenton for Game 7 of spring training exhibition games. After a bit of a rain delay, we're scheduled to get underway around 2:15 p.m. ET and the tarp has come off the field.
In the meantime, here's the scheduled starting lineups, starting pitchers and some related reading...
New York Yankees
Mike Tauchman CF
Gio Urshela 3B
Jay Bruce RF
Clint Frazier DH
Derek Dietrich LF
Mike Ford 1B
Kyle Higashioka C
Tyler Wade 2B
Thairo Estrada SS
Jameson Taillon SP
This was supposed to be Gerrit Cole's start against his former team, but with rain in the forecast, the Yankees elected to keep the right-hander back in Tampa. Cole threw a sim game against his teammates, getting up to about 50 pitches.
In Cole's place, another former Pirate (Jameson Taillon) starts against his former club. Some starters are on offense too—Jay Bruce, Derek Dietrich, Mike Tauchman and more continue fighting to earn an Opening Day roster spot.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Fowler DH
Reynolds LF
Moran 1B
Frazier 3B
Polanco RF
González SS
Alford CF
Perez C
Kramer 2B
Yup, that's old friend Todd Frazier at third base and Dustin Fowler at designated hitter!
