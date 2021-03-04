Yankees' Gio Urshela Feels 'Comfortable' at Shortstop; Could He Play There in 2021?

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Gio Urshela made his first in-game appearance of the spring on Thursday, playing three innings in New York's loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The most important takeaway of his debut is how his right elbow felt. Urshela underwent elbow surgery this offseason, slowly increasing the distance and intensity of his throws across the diamond from third base over the last several weeks at Yankees camp.

"I felt 100 percent," Urshela said in a Zoom call after coming out of the game. "Obviously I have more time to get my elbow ready. I felt like I am 100 percent now and I'm just trying to get that timing back."

As expected, barring any setbacks, Urshela will be ready to start at third base on Opening Day next month.

One interesting hypothetical that arose from watching Urshela's three-inning appearance is whether or not the 29-year-old can play shortstop. With the way the race for the final few roster spots is shaking up this spring, versatility from Urshela to swap over could be a resource for manager Aaron Boone when starting shortstop Gleyber Torres needs a day off.

It just so happens that in Urshela's defensive debut, the only action he had in the field was when he stood at shortstop in the shift. The third baseman gobbled up the routine grounder, firing a strike right to Luke Voit's chest at first.

Asked about how he feels at shortstop, Urshela said he can absolutely play there if need be.

"I can play shortstop. With shifting a lot, I feel comfortable there," he said. "I can play there."

Over Urshela's five-year career, spanning 342 regular season games, he's made only 13 appearances at shortstop. None of those came in pinstripes either as each of them came from 2017 to 2018 with either the Blue Jays or Indians.

Urshela saying he's comfortable there doesn't necessarily mean he'll be used at that position going forward. If Boone and the coaching staff think utility man Tyler Wade belongs on the big-league roster—as a way to bring speed and defensive versatility—then Urshela won't be needed. Wade started at shortstop on Thursday and continues to show he's a reliable asset on defense, showing in the past that he can come off the bench late in games as well.

If the Yankees elect not to use a bench spot on Wade—who has hit .190 in his five years with the Bombers—then no one else that's realistically in the running for an Opening Day roster spot has shortstop experience.

Knowing Urshela is an option there would open the door for a player like Derek Dietrich to make the club, providing a lefty power bat to the bench that can play every other position in the infield. Same goes for Miguel Andújar or invitee Jay Bruce who can play first base and the corner outfield positions.

The focus for the next month will be on Urshela's physical well-being, making sure the rising star is healthy once the games start to count. Just keep this in the back of your mind, however, for later on in the season in case injuries or a late-game substitution calls for Urshela to move from third to short.

