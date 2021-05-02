Inside the Pinstripes home
Kluber Spins Gem, Striking Out 10 in Career Win No. 100

When the Yankees signed Corey Kluber this offseason, bringing the right-hander in on a one-year deal, there was no way to know what to expect.

Kluber pitched in one inning last season, making just seven starts the year before that due to a myriad of injuries.

Even with those question marks, this is a former ace that's won two Cy Young Awards in his career. New York was hopeful that Kluber could recapture that form in pinstripes.

On Sunday afternoon in the Bronx, Kluber didn't just put together his best outing with the Yankees to this point. He had one of the best starts of his entire career.

Clinching a three-game sweep over the Detroit Tigers, Kluber spun a gem, striking out 10 batters while allowing just two base hits over eight shutout innings in a 2-0 win.

The masterpiece was Kluber's 100th win of his career, his second with the Yankees after dominating the Orioles earlier in his previous startIt was the first 10-strikeout performance for the right-hander since September of 2018.

New York's bats were held at bay by Detroit's right-hander José Ureña, who retired the final 17 batters he faced. Ureña's seven strong innings were spoiled, however, by two early runs in the bottom of the second. An RBI double from catcher Kyle Higashioka and sacrifice fly from Brett Gardner was more than enough run support for Kluber.

Closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a spotless ninth inning to earn his sixth save of the season. 

