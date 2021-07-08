Yankees' Luis Severino Takes Big Step Towards Return

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino appears to be getting closer to returning to his rehab assignment.

After resuming his mound work on Saturday, Severino threw another bullpen session in Somerset on Wednesday. The next step for the right-hander will be to face live hitters, and if all goes accordingly to plan, the hope is that he can restart a rehab assignment shortly thereafter.

Severino, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2020, initially began a rehab assignment that was ultimately halted in mid-June as a result of a Grade 2 groin strain.

The Yankees’ pitching staff has posted a 3.82 ERA this season, which is good for the 10th-best mark in baseball. But in the past several weeks, ace Gerrit Cole has struggled mightily with a 4.69 ERA in his last seven starts. He has also given up nine runs in his last 8.1 innings.

The Bronx Bombers lost another important piece of their rotation in late-May in Corey Kluber, who suffered a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out until mid-to-late August.

However, Kluber started throwing from 90-feet earlier this week, which is a good sign win his progress.

With Severino inching closer to a return, both he and Kluber could potentially be back with the Yankees by the end of the summer if they continue to stay on the right track.

Regardless of what the Yankees do at the trade deadline, Kluber and Severino could be looked at as late-season acquisitions, which will provide a major boost to the rotation.

