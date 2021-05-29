MLB Insider Says Yankees Should Target These Three Outfielders Before Trade Deadline

The Yankees would benefit from adding a talented asset on offense before this summer’s Trade Deadline and this MLB insider knows exactly who New York should target.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes New York should go after Cedric Mullins of the Orioles, Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks and Adolis García of the Rangers.

Here’s an explanation from the former general manager of why each of those three would be worth a haul of prospects:

Mullins, 26, is having a breakout season, getting on base at about a 37 percent clip with six home runs and six stolen bases in 50 games (215 plate appearances). The Orioles have no interest in trading Mullins and view him as part of their rebuilding core. But the Orioles have so many needs that if you make them an offer they can’t refuse and you’re willing to lose the trade, they won’t be able to say no.



Marte, 27, is signed through the 2022 season on a deal that also includes two club options worth a total of $22 million. In 2019, he had a .981 OPS with 32 home runs and 10 stolen bases. This season, Marte is hitting .340 with a .916 OPS in 53 at-bats, but he’s finally healthy after suffering a hamstring injury in early April. Like the Orioles with Mullins, the Diamondbacks don’t want to deal Marte, but if they receive a hefty prospect package that will allow them to win the trade, how do they say no based on the standings and their short-term outlook?



García, 28, has been one of the best stories in baseball this year. In spring training, he was third on the Rangers’ center-field depth chart behind Leody Taveras and David Dahl. Now, he’s tied for the major-league lead in home runs with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 16. The Rangers are going nowhere this season, and trading García when his stock is so high makes sense in the long term despite how unpopular it would be in Texas.

It’s hard to believe Baltimore would trade one of their best players that’s finally putting together a solid season at the big-league level (especially to a rival in the division). That said, if the Orioles don’t believe Mullins will still be producing when their window of contention opens down the road, they could sell while his value is high.

Same argument can be used for García, as Bowden explained. For the right package, any player is technically available when teams are early in a rebuild. García is certainly a surprise for Texas—as they designated him for assignment not too long ago—so maybe they would be willing to cash in on some prospects and take advantage of his torrid start to the year.

Also, is García’s recent power surge indicative of his long-term outlook in the big leagues? Or is García just putting together an incredible run, only to fade later in the season (regardless of what uniform he’s wearing)?

Finally, there’s Marte, a name that’s popped up quite a bit over the last few weeks when discussing trade options for New York. Arizona is spiraling and Marte would provide versatility on the defensive end—playing middle infield and center field—while helping to solve the Yankees’ left-handed woes (as a switch-hitter).

Odds are it would take quite the package to reel in a player like Marte. Bowden explained that New York will need to be willing to deal practically anybody in the farm system to realistically have a shot at any of those three.

No, we're not talking about top prospect Jasson Dominguez. Other than that, though, everyone—from Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt, Clint Frazier and Miguel Andújar, to Austin Wells and Oswald Peraza—would need to be on the table.

