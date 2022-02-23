Yankees to Retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21

O’Neill spent nine years with the Yankees before becoming a YES broadcaster.

No Yankee will ever wear No. 21 again.

New York announced on Tuesday that the number will be retired in honor of Paul O’Neill. A ceremony is planned for August 21, 2022 before the Yankees take on the Blue Jays. Fans will receive a commemorative “Paul O’Neill Day” ticket for the game.

“Wow. My heartfelt thanks to the Steinbrenner family, the entire Yankees organization, YES Network, my teammates & coaches over the years, & most importantly the fans of New York,” O’Neill tweeted. “This is the greatest honor of my life. I’m forever grateful for all you have done for me & my family!”

O’Neill, an Ohio native, spent the first eight years of his career in Cincinnati and won a World Series with the Reds in 1990. He was traded to the Yankees for fellow outfielder Roberto Kelly two years later and became an instrumental part of New York’s 1990s dynasty. “The Warrior” won four more championships in the Bronx, was a four-time All-Star and took home the 1994 batting title with a .359 average.

O’Neill finished his pinstriped career with a .303 average, 304 doubles, 185 homers, 858 RBI, a .377 on-base percentage and an .869 OPS.

O’Neill, who now serves as a YES Network broadcaster, previously received a plaque in Monument Park in 2014. Only one Yankee, LaTroy Hawkins in 2008, has donned 21 since O’Neill hung up his spikes after the 2001 season. O’Neill will become the 23rd player in team history to have his number retired and the first since Derek Jeter in 2017.

