WATCH: Aaron Judge Smashes First Home Run of Spring Training

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It took almost an entire month of spring training games, but Aaron Judge finally has his first home run of the spring.

He got every bit of this long ball, too.

The slugger turned on a 1-2 heater on the inside corner from Phillies left-hander Matt Moore in his first at-bat on Thursday evening, sending a no-doubter to left field. It came down somewhere outside BayCare Ballpark, clearing the concourse.

The blast traveled 440 feet with an exit velocity of 110.1 mph, per Statcast. That's one of the longest big flies we've seen from anyone all spring long.

Here's another look at the two-run shot, giving the Yankees an early lead.

After the home run, Judge's batting average on the season jumped up to .257 (9-for-35). He's hit two doubles and has three walks as well. His numbers would be even better if he hadn't been robbed on hard-hit line drives on multiple occasions this spring.

Judge was asked a few days ago about his power and if he was paying attention to the number in the homer column during Grapefruit League play.

"The power is gonna be there," Judge said. "That's a strength of mine, so I like to kind of work on other things that aren't really a strength of mine and try to build them up and I'm just trying to be the best overall well-rounded baseball player I can be. The power is not really a concern of mine."

Aaron Judge Isn't Concerned One Bit About His Power Entering the Regular Season

Sounds like he can turn on that power switch whenever he wants. Thursday was a taste of what New York will get out of their slugger during the regular season if he can stay healthy.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.