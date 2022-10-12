Skip to main content

Gerrit Cole Leads Yankees to Victory in Game 1 of ALDS Over Guardians

Gerrit Cole got the win as New York jumps ahead 1-0 in this best-of-five series against the Guardians.
NEW YORK — Leaning on the home run ball and strikeouts from their ace, as they've done all season long, the Yankees took Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night, defeating the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1. 

Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole was spectacular in his first start at Yankee Stadium in the playoffs since signing with New York. Other than one mistake—a solo home run in the third inning off the bat of left fielder Steven Kwan—Cole was dominant, striking out eight batters in 6.1 frames.

It was a true, ace-like performance from Cole, who received a well-deserved standing ovation as he came off the mound in the seventh inning.

Offensively, the bottom of New York's order paved the way to victory before one of their big boppers put the game away. Outfielder Harrison Bader, who was acquired by the Yankees from the Cardinals at the trade deadline, smacked a solo home run in his first postseason at-bat in pinstripes, a timely response after Kwan's line drive over the short porch gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead. 

The Yankees began to pull away in the middle innings while Cole settled into a groove. Catcher Jose Trevino drove shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in with a go-ahead sacrifice fly to deep center in the bottom of the fifth. Kiner-Falefa reached on a soft base hit that got by right fielder Oscar Gonzalez down the line and into the corner, allowing him to hustle all the way to third. 

One inning later, with right fielder Aaron Judge on third base (after a stolen base, advancing on an errant throw), first baseman Anthony Rizzo delivered an early knockout punch, a towering two-run home run into the second deck in right. It was the final pitch Guardians starter Cal Quantrill threw.

With a three-run lead, Yankees manager Aaron Boone went to his bullpen with one out in the seventh. Despite plenty of question marks leading into the playoffs regarding the effectiveness of certain relievers and the absence of others, a trio of Yankees relievers held down the fort until New York recorded the 27th out of the night.

Jonathan Loáisiga picked up where he left off in the regular season, getting two outs. He proceeded to allow a leadoff single to Cleveland's star third baseman José Ramírez in the eighth, but lefty Wandy Peralta quickly erased him on a double play ball. Peralta got three outs on six pitches, making his first appearance since September 18 (returning from a back injury).

In the ninth, Clay Holmes got the final two outs, recording the save in his return from a shoulder strain. 

