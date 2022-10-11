Why DJ LeMahieu Didn't Make Yankees' ALDS Roster

NEW YORK — The Yankees' decision to leave DJ LeMahieu off their roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians doesn't come as too much of a surprise.

LeMahieu has been banged up for months, doing his best to play through a toe injury that previously landed him on the injured list.

It turns out that LeMahieu is dealing with something more significant than just inflammation in his second right toe, though.

The veteran infielder has a foot fracture, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The fracture "resonates into the toes," according to Sherman, making it tough for LeMahieu to pivot.

That's in line with the way Yankees manager Aaron Boone has spoken about LeMahieu's status recently, repeatedly referring to him as a player that's "compromised." Watch LeMahieu's at-bats since coming back from the injured list last month—in addition to his live plate appearances in Monday night's workout at Yankee Stadium—and it's clear the two-time batting champion is having trouble driving the baseball.

It's hard as is to face big-league pitching. Imagine trying to make hard contact while unable to twist and fire with your back foot.

LeMahieu's numbers reflect the slow development of this injury as well. The 34-year-old was hitting .290 with a .827 OPS this season on August 8, coming off the best month of his campaign (344/.462/.490 in July). From the following day until the end of the regular season, LeMahieu slashed .149/.206/.149. He had 14 hits in 25 games, all of them singles.

This injury had an impact on a few different roster decisions for the ALDS. New York's bench now consists of outfielder Aaron Hicks, utility man Marwin Gonzalez, speedster Tim Locastro, slugger Matt Carpenter and whichever catcher doesn't get the start (either Kyle Higashioka or Jose Trevino).

If LeMahieu was on the roster, Gonzalez would've likely been the corresponding asset that would be left off. Looking at New York's situation defensively, they don't necessarily need Gonzalez's overall versatility (with an extra position player, they have depth all over), but there's no clear backup first baseman. As much as Oswaldo Cabrera has started to get some reps there and Carpenter could play defense depending on how he feels returning from his own foot fracture, Gonzalez will be Anthony Rizzo's backup.

