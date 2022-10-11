Yankees Announce 26-Man Roster For ALDS: Who Was Left Off?

NEW YORK — After plenty of speculation, and even some drama, the Yankees’ roster for the American League Division Series is now set.

New York made it official with an announcement leading up to Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday.

Let’s break this list of 26 players down and walk through the snubs and surprises...

Pitchers (12)

Miguel Castro

Gerrit Cole

Nestor Cortes

Domingo Germán

Clay Holmes

Jonathan Loáisiga

Lucas Luetge

Wandy Peralta

Clarke Schmidt

Luis Severino

Jameson Taillon

Lou Trivino

The massive and unexpected omission from this group is right-hander Scott Effross, one of the pitchers that New York acquired at this year's trade deadline.

Effross was left off the ALDS roster because he needs Tommy John surgery according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

When you factor in the rest of New York's injuries—missing the likes of Michael King, Ron Marinaccio, Chad Green, Zack Britton and more—this is a significant blow. Effross was dominant when healthy in the second half after he was traded from the Cubs to the Yankees. There was a good chance he was going to pitch in save situations in the playoffs. Not anymore.

With Effross out, Miguel Castro gets the nod. Castro posted a 4.03 ERA this year, missing much of the second half with a shoulder injury. If Aroldis Chapman didn't skip a mandatory workout, odds are he gets this spot. Instead, it's Castro.

The pressure is on for relievers like Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loáisiga, Lou Trivino and first-half closer Clay Holmes to step up in October. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Monday that starter Jameson Taillon could pitch in high-leverage spots out of the bullpen as well.

Position Players (14)

Harrison Bader

Oswaldo Cabrera

Matt Carpenter

Josh Donaldson

Marwin Gonzalez

Aaron Hicks

Kyle Higashioka

Aaron Judge

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Tim Locastro

Anthony Rizzo

Giancarlo Stanton

Gleyber Torres

Jose Trevino

DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza did not make the Yankees' roster for the ALDS either.

LeMahieu has been compromised, trying to work back from a toe injury that landed him on the injured list in September. This isn't a huge surprise—LeMahieu has been struggling since returning from the IL and it was clear he wasn't 100 percent. There was a chance the Yankees still gave it a go and had LeMahieu on the bench, but they chose healthier reserve options instead.

Peraza, meanwhile, made a strong first impression with the big-league club after he was called up in September. He hit .306/.404/.429 and provided a spark over 18 games. New York made the call to keep veteran utility man Marwin Gonzalez on the roster instead. Pinch-running specialist Tim Locastro and outfielder Aaron Hicks made the team as well.

