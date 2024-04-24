New York Yankees Worries Are All on One Player
The New York Yankees have stayed afloat in the past week, despite some of the struggles they've dealt with offensively. Coming into the season, this was expected to be one of the best offensive teams in baseball. Nearly 25 games into the year, the Yankees offense has been below average.
If it wasn't for the pitching staff performing the way they have, New York would be in a much different position than they currently are, sitting in first place in the American League East.
As a unit, they rank 21st in batting average, 15th in home runs, and 21st in slugging percentage. For a team built on what they can do offensively, putting up those numbers is inexcusable and won't lead to long-term success.
Despite the struggles as a whole, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes the biggest thing for Yankees fans to panic over is the start from captain Aaron Judge.
The former MVP is arguably the best player in baseball but hasn't been playing like it to start the year. In his first 89 at-bats, Judge is slashing .180/.315/.343 with just three home runs.
For New York's offense to improve, they'll have to be better as a whole, but the right-handed slugger swinging it the way he has doesn't help.
The California native still has an average exit velocity of 93.5 MPH, ranking in the 95th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.
If he can turn that into consistency, Judge should find the success he has for the better half of his career. Until then, others in the lineup will have to step up as he continues to struggle.