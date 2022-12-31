Yankees Invite Ex-Rangers Left Fielder to Spring Training

The Yankees have added another left-handed bat to compete for playing time in the outfield this spring.

Former Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun has agreed to a non-roster contract with New York, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, a chance for Calhoun to make an impression and turn his career around.

Calhoun has been on a steep decline over the last few years, eventually resulting in the end of his six-year tenure with the Rangers. The former fourth-round pick slashed .269/.323/.524 with 21 homers and 110 wRC+ across 83 games with Texas in 2019. Since then, the 28-year-old has a .221 batting average, .621 OPS and 59 strikeouts in 126 games.

This year, he was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock by Texas in May and designated for assignment by the Rangers one month later. He ended up appearing in just four MLB games with the Giants shortly before the end of the regular season, electing free agency in October.

The offensive numbers are a major red flag here, but let's focus on the positives first. Calhoun has potential in pinstripes with his pull-side power. He wouldn't be the first lefty to boost his numbers with a chance to play at Yankee Stadium. If he can find a way to recapture his form from 2019, improving across the board, then that's even better.

Otherwise, this is a case of the Yankees taking a flyer on a struggling slugger at a position of need. New York has been searching for a left-handed hitting left fielder all offseason, considering all possibilities while the best free agents have signed with other teams. Barring a trade (which is still very much in play) or another signing from the remaining outfielders on the open market, New York will proceed with in-house outfielders Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial.

It would take quite a reversal from Calhoun for him to play his way into consideration with that group. Not only does he carry a concerning track record on offense, but his defense has been a liability (minus-14 Defensive Runs Saved in left field in his MLB career) and he lacks speed (zero stolen bases).

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.