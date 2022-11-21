7 Former Yankees Make 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot

Skip to main content

Carlos Beltrán, Alex Rodriguez Among 7 Former Yankees on 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot

Beltrán and Jacoby Ellsbury are among the ballot’s newcomers.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame released the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, and it includes a handful of former Yankees.

The most significant newcomer on the ballot is Carlos Beltrán. He only spent parts of three seasons with the Yankees, but the former outfielder’s first-time eligibility is notable because of his role in the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Beltrán, who retired after winning the World Series with Houston that year, is the first player involved in the scandal to appear on a Hall of Fame ballot, which have generally not been kind to players linked to other forms of cheating, such as performance-enhancing drugs.

Speaking of which, Alex Rodriguez, Andy Pettitte and Gary Sheffield are on the ballot as well. All three ex-Yankees were tied to PEDs during their careers. Rodriguez is on the ballot for the second time after failing to get in last year – even though another player with PED connections, Red Sox great David Ortiz, earned induction.

Three outfielders make up the rest of the former Yankees on the 2023 ballot: Bobby Abreu, Jacoby Ellsbury and Andruw Jones. The oft-injured Ellsbury, like Beltrán, is a first-time candidate.

Players must receive at least 75 percent of the vote to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. You can see how the previously eligible pinstripers fared in 2022 below.

How Ex-Yankees Fared on 2022 Hall of Fame Ballot

Via Baseball Reference

NameYears on BallotVotesPercent of VoteYears Played

Andruw Jones

5th

163

41.40%

17

Gary Sheffield

8th

160

40.60%

22

Alex Rodriguez

1st

135

34.30%

22

Andy Pettitte

4th

42

10.70%

18

Bobby Abreu

3rd

34

8.60%

18

The full 2023 Hall of Fame ballot is as follows: Bobby Abreu, Bronson Arroyo, Carlos Beltrán, Mark Buehrle, Matt Cain, R.A. Dickey, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, Todd Helton, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Jhonny Peralta, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, Francisco Rodríguez, Scott Rolen, Jimmy Rollins, Gary Sheffield, Huston Street, Omar Vizquel, Billy Wagner, Jered Weaver and Jayson Werth.

