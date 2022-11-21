Mets in Contact With Yankees’ Free Agent Jameson Taillon

The Mets are big-game hunting when it comes to their rotation, but one alternative option comes with experience in New York.

The Mets have been in contact with Jameson Taillon, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal included that nugget in a larger story about the Mets showing interest in Justin Verlander, one of the best free agent starters available following a unanimous Cy Young win.

The New York Post’s Mike Puma also recently reported that the Mets believe they can re-sign two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom if their offer is equal to or competitive with that of others. Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker, two other members of the Mets’ 2022 staff, are free agents as well.

Taillon, meanwhile, has spent the last two seasons in pinstripes, totaling 61 starts and a 4.08 ERA for the Yankees. The right-hander recorded a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings in 2022 while tying his career-high with 32 starts.

Taillon, 30, expressed interest in remaining a Yankee after the team’s season ended. If that doesn’t work out, however, perhaps the Mets could provide another chance to stay in the Big Apple.

"I haven't thought about it a ton, but I definitely know I love playing here. They took a chance on me coming back from rehabbing elbow surgery and stuff. To get to come here, I never experienced the playoffs, never experienced a winning environment and culture,” Taillon said, referencing his second Tommy John surgery and days with the lowly Pirates. “I feel like I didn't take a day for granted showing up, putting the pinstripes on. I loved my time here. I would definitely love to come back."

While the Mets sort out their various needs, the Yankees have Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas penciled into their rotation. Domingo Germán and Clarke Schmidt, among others, could compete for the fifth spot if the team doesn’t add another starter this winter.

