Star Infielder Seen as Great Fit For Yankees, But Insider Believes It's Unlikely
This star infielder would certainly be a great addition to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline.
However, ESPN's baseball insider Jeff Passan, who believes there's "no better fit" for the Yankees than Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, does not see it happening.
"I don't get the sense the Rockies are going to do it," Passan told the Talkin' Yanks podcast this week.
McMahon is having another strong season as the starting third baseman for the lowly Rockies. In 67 games, the 29-year-old is slashing .267/.350/.462 with a .812 OPS, 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. He also bats left-handed, which would strengthen the Yankees' right-handed heavy lineup.
The other hurdle would be the Yankees' willingess to take on the remainder of McMahon's contract, which owes him $44 million across the next three seasons. McMahon signed a six-year, $70 million extension with the Rockies prior to the 2022 season.
The Yankees are gearing up to offer a massive contract extension to superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who is still just 25-years-old. Soto has been tearing it up for the Yankees in his first season in pinstripes and the organization has made it clear that they are going to do everything in their power to try to hang onto him for the long-term.
As much as McMahon would boost the Yankees' deficiencies, as they have not received much production from either corner spots in the infield this year, they would be forced to take on his hefty remaining salary. And as Passan noted, the Rockies do not appear eager to deal their young star either.
So, it seems that the Yankees will have to look elsewhere if they want to upgrade third base and/or first base at the trade deadline. McMahon is viewed as a perfect fit for the Bronx Bombers, but a possible deal looks unlikely at the moment.