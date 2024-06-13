Inside The Pinstripes

Star Infielder Seen as Great Fit For Yankees, But Insider Believes It's Unlikely

This star infielder is looked at as a perfect match for the Yankees at the trade deadline, but ESPN insider Jeff Passan views a deal to be unlikely.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 9, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Colorado Rockies third base Ryan McMahon (24) at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Colorado Rockies third base Ryan McMahon (24) at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Vizer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This star infielder would certainly be a great addition to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline.

However, ESPN's baseball insider Jeff Passan, who believes there's "no better fit" for the Yankees than Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, does not see it happening.

"I don't get the sense the Rockies are going to do it," Passan told the Talkin' Yanks podcast this week.

McMahon is having another strong season as the starting third baseman for the lowly Rockies. In 67 games, the 29-year-old is slashing .267/.350/.462 with a .812 OPS, 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. He also bats left-handed, which would strengthen the Yankees' right-handed heavy lineup.

The other hurdle would be the Yankees' willingess to take on the remainder of McMahon's contract, which owes him $44 million across the next three seasons. McMahon signed a six-year, $70 million extension with the Rockies prior to the 2022 season.

The Yankees are gearing up to offer a massive contract extension to superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who is still just 25-years-old. Soto has been tearing it up for the Yankees in his first season in pinstripes and the organization has made it clear that they are going to do everything in their power to try to hang onto him for the long-term.

As much as McMahon would boost the Yankees' deficiencies, as they have not received much production from either corner spots in the infield this year, they would be forced to take on his hefty remaining salary. And as Passan noted, the Rockies do not appear eager to deal their young star either.

So, it seems that the Yankees will have to look elsewhere if they want to upgrade third base and/or first base at the trade deadline. McMahon is viewed as a perfect fit for the Bronx Bombers, but a possible deal looks unlikely at the moment.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News