Yankees Rotation Solution Could Be Right Under Their Noses

The New York Yankees have a bit of a pitching problem. Come Opening Day in March, starting pitchers Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt will all be on the injured list thanks to various surgeries (Tommy John for Cole and Schmidt, bone spur shaving for Rodón). These injuries have lead for many Yankees faithful and many MLB analysts to propose that the team try to acquire another starter this offseason.

However, the Pinstripes have clearly been more focused on trying to get a deal done with Cody Bellinger, though the two parties are at a stalemate, than getting another arm in the rotation. The solution for these woes might have been under their noses this whole time: 22 year old RHP Carlos Lagrange.

According to MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Lagrange is the tenth-best right handed pitching prospect, with the following players ranked ahead of him:

Nolan McLean, Mets (2026) Bubba Chandler, Pirates (2026) Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays (2026) Andrew Painter, Phillies (2026) Seth Hernandez, Pirates (2028) Ryan Sloan, Mariners (2028) Jonah Tong, Mets (2026) Travis Sykora, Nationals (2028) Jaxon Wiggins, Cubs (2026)

Could Carlos Lagrange Help Yankees' Pitching Problem?

Dykstra called out Lagrange's fastball, which topped out at 103 MPH in 2025, and labeled him as the "humblest beginning" of any played out of the group.

"Lagrange signed for only $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in February 2022 when he was 18 years old," he wrote. "Four years later, the 6-foot-7 right-hander is a Top 100 prospect after a breakout 2025 season in which he finished third in the Minors with 168 strikeouts over 120 innings at High-A and Double-A. His previous career high for frames in a season was 41 2/3, set in 2023."

With 168 strikeouts, there's no telling what sort of power Lagrange could bring to the majors after having more time to train. Pitchers and catchers report for spring training about a month from now, and prospects will be able to work with big league coaches before the season properly gets under way. .

While Legrange has yet to play with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, he will likely earn promotion to the triple-A early this coming season and MLB.com predicts he'll make his major league debut this year. Lagrange is often cited as trade fodder, but could be the solution later in the year to patch a serious hole the Yankees been unable to address during the offseason.

