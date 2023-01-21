Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Calls Yankees 'Easiest' Opponent to Face

Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays went 8-11 against the Yankees in 2022.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took another shot at the Yankees on Friday.

Asked by a young fan which team was the easiest to play against in 2022, Guerrero Jr. grabbed a microphone while sitting on a panel with some of Toronto's best players.

"The Yankees," he said with a smile as the crowd cheered.

This isn't the first time Guerrero Jr. has made a comment about Toronto's division rival this winter. Back in November, the slugger said he likes to "kill" the Yankees when he plays against them and would never sign with New York, "not even dead."

Guerrero has blossomed over his four-year career, showcasing prodigious power and immense potential. He also has some tremendous numbers against the Yankees. In 65 games against New York, Guerrero has slashed 289/.346/.518 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI. At Yankee Stadium, the slugger has hit .289/.344/.579 with 10 homers, 17 RBI and 16 runs in 31 games. Nine of those home runs left the yard within the last two seasons.

That individual success hasn't translated to the win column, though. The Blue Jays went 8-11 against the 99-win Yankees last season, watching as New York celebrated an AL East division title on their home turf in late September.

