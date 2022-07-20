WATCH: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Smashes 457-Foot Home Run in All-Star Game

Giancarlo Stanton didn't participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby in Los Angeles on Monday night, but the Yankees slugger made sure to put on a show in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

In his second at-bat of the game, Stanton obliterated a solo home run to left field at Dodger Stadium off Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin.

The game-tying blast in the fourth inning was gone as soon as the slugger made contact, soaring 457 feet and nearly cleared the bleachers.

A 111.7-mph missile is on brand for Stanton, a player that hit the hardest batted ball in the Majors during the first half: a 119.8-mph homer off Cubs right-hander Matt Swarmer at Yankee Stadium in June. His average exit velocity this year (95.4 mph) is third-best in the bigs after Astros lefty Yordan Alvarez and Stanton's teammate, Aaron Judge.

Here's another look at Stanton admiring his work, grinning as he hopped into his home run trot.

Stanton crushed 24 homers during the first half, helping the Yankees produce one of their best first half performances in franchise history. Judge mashed 33 bombs before the All-Star break, leading all of baseball.

Judge and Stanton both started for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game. Catcher Jose Trevino, reliever Clay Holmes and starter Nestor Cortes are also in play to enter the game later on—ace Gerrit Cole is in the building, but he pitched on Sunday, so he isn't available.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.