What Giancarlo Stanton's Achilles Injury Means For the Yankees

New York placed Stanton on the 10-day injured list with left Achillies tendinitis on Tuesday afternoon.
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton is back on the injured list.

For the second time this season, New York’s prodigious slugger is sidelined with an injury, this time left Achilles tendinitis.

Outfielder Tim Locastro was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday to replace Stanton on the active roster.

After starting in the 2022 All-Star Game last week, winning the Most Valuable Player Award with a majestic home run at Dodger Stadium, Stanton started only two of New York’s first five games of the second half. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said over the weekend that Stanton was feeling “exhausted” while the outfielder explained that he’s been “beat up” lately. He’s 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts since the All-Star break.

Stanton’s latest IL stint is retroactive to July 24, meaning he’ll be eligible for New York's lengthy road trip at the beginning of August, starting with a three-game series in St. Louis. He missed time earlier this season with a right calf strain.

In the short term, Stanton’s absence means more opportunities for Locastro and Joey Gallo in the outfield, keeping Josh Donaldson in the lineup at designated hitter when he’s not at third base. Aaron Hicks should play close to every game as well—he's turned his season around recently after a rocky start this spring.

Even if Stanton leaves behind a gaping hole in the middle of New York’s lineup, the Yankees have built enough of a lead in their division where they can afford a slight dip in their historic pace. After all, Stanton’s health for the very end of the season and a deep postseason run is of the most importance.

On the season, Stanton is slashing .228/.309/.498 with 24 home runs, 61 RBI, 40 runs scored and 1.3 fWAR.

