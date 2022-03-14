Skip to main content
Matt Olson, Freddie Freeman
New York Yankees

More Moves? What's Next For Yankees After Big Trade With Twins

New York will reportedly continue to seek improvements at first base after Sunday's blockbuster deal.

TAMPA — Hours after Yankees manager Aaron Boone assured that the Yankees can win with what they have, New York traded away two key contributors in a five-player blockbuster with the Twins. 

New York parted ways with catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela on Sunday night, welcoming third baseman Josh Donaldson, utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backstop Ben Rortvedt to the organization.

In some ways, the Yankees immediately improved. 

The Bombers acquired a reliable defender in Kiner-Falefa, a former Gold Glove Award winner capable of manning the shortstop position in 2022. While New York will reportedly take on Donaldson's contract, they added a former MVP to their lineup, a slugger that still has some pop as he embarks on his age-36 season.

Nonetheless, question marks remain.

Who will be the Yankees' starting catcher on Opening Day? 

Other than Rortvedt—who has played in just 39 MLB games in his young career—Kyle Higashioka is the only catcher on New York's 40-man roster. Are the Yankees comfortable platooning those two backstops in the regular season?

Plus, who will start in the infield for the Yankees? Factoring in the new faces from Minnesota, New York now has five different infielders meant to fill four spots.

In other words, what does the future hold for Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres?

Sunday's transaction was a big one, but it seems like more moves could be on the way.

Jack Curry of YES Network reported Sunday night that New York is "still open to improving by adding at first." It'll take a monumental package to pry Matt Olson away from the Athletics, but the slugger is still very much on the Yankees' radar.

As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic put it, the Yankees are in "good position" to swing for the fences with Olson considering they didn't need to use any of their top prospects in their latest trade with the Twins.

Same goes for Freddie Freeman. Multiple reports from the last several days suggest that Freeman is likely to either stay put in Atlanta or return to where he grew up in Southern California, signing with the Dodgers. Those geographical preferences may be a hurdle for New York, and out of the team's control, but Freeman (like Anthony Rizzo) is still a possibility for the Yankees, per SNY's Andy Martino.

Then, of course, there are the top-tier shortstops still available on the open market. Until Carlos Correa and Trevor Story sign with different clubs, there's still a chance that the Bombers pony up, presenting those stars with an offer they simply can't refuse. 

