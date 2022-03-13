Yankees Bolster Outfield Depth, Bring Back Tim Locastro on One-Year Deal

Locastro played in nine games with the Yankees last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

As members of the Yankees trickled into camp on Sunday, a familiar face stuck out in the crowd.

Outfielder Tim Locastro, who spent a few weeks in pinstripes last season before his campaign was cut short by a knee injury, was spotted by reporters at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Later on Sunday afternoon, the Yankees made it official, announcing the team had signed Locastro to a one-year Major League deal

In 2021, the 29-year-old batted .180 (25-for-139) with 15 runs, four doubles, two homers, seven RBI and five stolen bases across 64 combined games between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Yankees. New York acquired the outfielder in July. Less than a month later, the New York native was out for the rest of the year, suffering a torn ACL while making a leaping catch against the wall at Yankee Stadium.

Even if Locastro provided a spark to the big-league club during his brief stint last summer, both parties went their separate ways this past offseason. Locastro was claimed off waivers by the rival Red Sox in November. That didn't last long, though. The outfielder was non-tendered just a few weeks later.

Now, Locastro rejoins the Bombers once more, projecting to serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder off the bench. His elite speed and defensive versatility (playing all three positions in the outfield) can be very valuable for this club in 2022 after the Yankees said goodbye to utility man and speedster Tyler Wade this past offseason (trading him to the Angels).

While Locastro's presence could be a precursor to the end of Brett Gardner's career in pinstripes—making the veteran's return to come off the bench even less of a necessity—Yankees manager Aaron Boone assured Sunday that he isn't ruling out a reunion with New York's longest-tenured player just yet.



