Yankees All-Star Could Join Club This Week After Making Good Progress
The New York Yankees have been without the services of one of their top players so far this season but this might not be the case for much longer.
New York hasn’t had three-time All-Star D.J. LeMahieu active for a single game yet this season as he has dealt with a foot injury. It seemed like he could return a few weeks ago, but he suffered a setback as swelling remained in the injured foot.
While this is the case, it sounds like he has been making progress and could even be back with the club this week, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty.
“D.J. LeMahieu ‘has had a good few days,’ (Yankees manager Aaron Boone) says,” Kuty said. “Will likely join the team in Tampa and ramp up baseball activities. Could do live (at-bats) at team’s complex.”
If the Yankees could have LeMahieu back in the fold in the next week or so, that would be a major lift. It’s expected that he will be New York’s everyday third baseman and he could provide another steady bat in the club’s lineup.
When he has been healthy, he has been one of the top hitters in baseball over the last few years. If the Yankees could get solid defense out of him and his bat can return to his normal level of production, New York could get even scarier to opposing teams shortly.
