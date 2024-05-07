Blue Jays Ace Could Be Traded This Season; Could Yankees Pursue Surprise Deal?
The New York Yankees are in a position to fight for a World Series title this season but likely will look to add to the roster throughout the season.
New York currently is in second place in the American League East with a 23-13 record and has a loaded roster. The Yankees don't necessarily need to make additions to compete -- especially because the club will have some important pieces returning from injuries soon -- but it wouldn't hurt.
There are sure to be some intriguing players available around the trade deadline and New York seems to be going all in on the 2024 campaign. One player who surprisingly could end up being available is Toronto Blue Jays ace Yusei Kikuchi if the club can't turn things around soon, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"A lot can change but as of this moment, the Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East," Rosenthal said. "They're seven-and-a-half games back and they have a franchise-record $225 million payroll and their two top young stars have not signed extensions. So if they don't turn things around -- and it will be difficult for them to admit in an expanded playoff format that they're not in the race -- I could see (Bo Bichette) and (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) who are free agents after next season becoming available.
"Jordan Romano and Chris Bassitt -- two key members of their pitching staff -- also will be free agents after 2025. You've also got some key free agents at the end of this season as well. I'm talking about Kikuchi, Justin Turner, and (Kevin Kiermaier)."
Kikuchi has been great to begin the 2024 season despite the Blue Jays' overall struggles. He has a 2.72 ERA in seven starts for Toronto to go along with a 43-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
The lefty will be a free agent at the end of the season so it wouldn't be too shocking to see him traded. New York and Toronto are division rivals so that could complicate trade discussions, but the Yankees have completed multiple trades with the Boston Red Sox over the last few years so it seems like it is willing to trade within the division.
A trade should be considered unlikely, but Kikuchi could help the Yankees a lot.
