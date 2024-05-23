Yankees Are Perfect Landing Spot For White Sox Ace If Club Keeps Winning
The New York Yankees have a chance to do something special this season.
New York has been the best team in the American League and currently is in first place in the AL East with a sterling 34-17 record. The Yankees have been firing on all cylinders this season and seemingly don't have any holes.
The Yankees' starting rotation has been stellar so far this season, the bullpen has been one of the best in baseball, and the offense has taken a massive step forward thanks in large part to the performances of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.
Although the Yankees have been great, there still are some ways the team could improve. New York likely will be busy around the trade deadline and one player who could be moved is Chicago White Sox ace Erick Fedde, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Garrett Crochet is the White Sox's best starting pitcher, but they're unlikely to trade him as he's only 24 and profiles as their future No. 1 starter," Bowden said. "Erick Fedde is the starter they're most likely to deal. They signed him in the offseason to a club-friendly two-year, $15 million deal and he has delivered going 4-0 with a 2.60 ERA in nine starts.
"A former first-round pick of the Washington Nationals, Fedde pitched in South Korea in 2023 and was the KBO's best starting pitcher, going 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA over 180 1/3 innings. The righty looks like he's figured it out in his return to the majors, and at that affordable price point should fetch the White Sox a relatively strong mid-level prospect package in return."
He has been great so far this season and could be acquired to help the Yankees in 2024 down the stretch and also in 2025. Why not give Chicago a call at least to see what a deal would cost?
