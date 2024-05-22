Yankees Are ‘Best Bet’ To Sign Juan Soto Despite Rumors Saying Otherwise
There already have been a lot of rumors about the future of New York Yankees superstar slugger Juan Soto.
Soto joined the Yankees this past offseason in a trade from the San Diego Padres, but it’s unclear if he will stick around for the long run. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and is sure to be heavily courted by opposing clubs.
Both the Yankees and Soto have shown an interest in a possible extension, but there is “Zero chance” the superstar is going to sign one before entering free agency. This isn’t surprising as a bidding war could drive up his upcoming contract.
While this is the case, the Yankees still are the “best bet” to sign Soto in free agency, according to Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly.
“The Yankees are still the best bet to employ Soto in 2025, and (Bob Nightengale) saying ‘absolutely zero chance’ might be exaggerating a bit,” Kelly said. “Perhaps there's a 0.0001 percent chance the Yankees lock up Soto before he reaches the open market.”
The 25-year-old has been impressive so far this season and has 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, and is slashing .309/.408/.539 in a league-leading 50 games played.
Soto has been everything the Yankees could’ve hoped for this season, and they want to keep him around for the foreseeable future. He currently is the favorite to win the 2024 American League Most Valuable Player award and should be the club’s top priority.
