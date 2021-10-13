Yankees' Clint Frazier Plans To Address 'Inaccurate' Reports on His Injury

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier posted on social media that he plans to address false reports surrounding the injury that ended his 2021 season.

Clint Frazier’s 2021 season with the Yankees turned out to be a massive disappointment, which ended prematurely due to a somewhat mysterious injury.

On Monday, Frazier spoke up for the first time regarding said injury and revealed his plans to address the situation publicly sometime in the near future.

For the first time since August 2, Frazier shared a generic tweet, writing, "If you want to hold onto yourself, then let yourself slip."

This tweet drew a reply from a user who wrote, "Hope you'll have your moment to address the MLBPA and league officials about the importance of addressing head injuries."

That’s when Frazier responded with this statement: “I’d love to have the opportunity to talk about this situation publicly and probably plan to do so soon — my issues have been very personal to me and something I've wanted to handle privately but there's been a lot of inaccurate things reported about my injury that I’ll clear up.”

On August 14, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the plan was to build Frazier up to see where he was at after a bout with vertigo. But shortly after he began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset, Frazier was shut down and transferred to the 60-day injured list thus ending his campaign for good.

Last offseason, Frazier was finally anointed the starting left field job with the Yankees after years of not being given enough playing time at the big-league level. Unfortunately, he struggled immensely, slashing an anemic .187/.317/.317 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 66 games up until his final regular season contest on June 30.

Although the 27-year-old flashed promise across several brief stints with the team from 2019-20, he was unable to rise the occasion once he was given a chance as a full-time player this year.

While Frazier was previously looked at as a potential cornerstone for the Yankees, his future is now up in the air, especially with his recent concerning ailment.

Frazier has previously dealt with concussion issues, which some have speculated may have led to his vertigo last season. But according to Frazier, the majority of public information shared about his situation has been inaccurate.

So, Frazier is going to set the record straight when the time comes, and it will hopefully provide more clarity on what he is truly dealing with.

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport).