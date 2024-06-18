Yankees Could Be 'Fun' Fit For Astros Superstar in Summer Blockbuster Deal
The New York Yankees likely will be looking to add some help to the infield this summer.
New York has been the best team in baseball so far this season but it still could use some more offensive production out of the infield. Shortstop Anthony Volpe has been great, but the club hasn't gotten much production out of the third base spot and both Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo haven't performed up to their standards.
Third base and first base have been the most talked about spots the Yankees could look to upgrade. There are going to be a handful of intriguing players available including possibly Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. While a deal would be unlikely, Bleacher Report's Robbie Hyde said the Yankees would be a "fun" fit for him.
"We've seen the Yankees (and) I think that could be a fun addition to that lineup, but I don't know if he really fits very well," Hyde said. "Anthony Rizzo unfortunately has had his moments this year where he hasn't really been able to get it done. Had the concussion not too long ago and ever since then he just hasn't been able to put it together. Maybe you could do something there and D.J. LeMahieu could go place first and Bregman could play third."
Hyde put together a list of three possible fits for Bregman and mentioned the Yankees. This isn't the first time New York has been mentioned as a possible option and it isn't hard to see why. New York needs some help at third base and Bregman would be the best one available. A move should be considered unlikely, but keep an eye on Bregman if you're a Yankees fan.
More MLB: Yankees Could Fill Biggest Hole By Landing Ex-Mets Available Utility Man