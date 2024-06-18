Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Expected to Miss Significant Time; Will This Change Deadline Plans?
The New York Yankees received disheartening news regarding their injured first baseman.
According to The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal and Yankees beat writer Chris Kirschner, Anthony Rizzo's imaging has revealed a fracture to the radial neck of his right arm. He won't need surgery, but he will be sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks.
Rizzo exited the Yankees' rubber match against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday Night Baseball after colliding at first base with pitcher Brennan Bernardino. Rizzo looked to be in excruciating pain as he held his arm area while laying on the ground.
Rizzo underwent initial testing at Fenway via a fluoroscope, which came back negative. But the Yankees were still concerned and sent their first baseman for further testing in New York on Monday.
Per The Athletic, it is unknown what the Yankees will do in the short-term to replace Rizzo. But the likelihood is that DJ LeMahieu will slide over to first and Oswaldo Cabrera will start playing third on a daily basis again in the interim.
LeMahieu has been struggling since returning in late-May from a broken foot, and Cabrera is seen as more of a super utility man. Not to mention, the trade deadline is approaching at the end of next month and if the Yankees want to push for a World Series title this year they will likely have to explore a deal for a veteran first baseman.
Among the names that could be available at a fair cost in terms of trading prospects are St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks two-way star Christian Walker and the switch-hitting Josh Bell of the lowly Miami Marlins. All are capable replacement options who are playing on expiring deals.
The Yankees could also attempt to swing big for cross-town rival first baseman Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, but that route is seen as unlikely given the magnitude of a potential blockbuster trade between two teams that share the same city.
Rizzo was struggling immensely at the plate this season with a .223 average, .630 OPS, eight home runs and 28 RBIs through 70 games. There was a possibility that the Yankees would have acquired a first baseman at the deadline if he didn't break his prolonged slump. Now, they might not have a choice since he is expected to be out until around the trade deadline (July 30) or possibly later.