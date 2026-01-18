Yankees Newest Pitcher Ready to Contribute

The New York Yankees finally made a significant offseason addition when they traded four prospects for former Miami Marlins left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Weathers. The trade marked a hopeful turning point for an offseason that has been full of disappointment as one free agency target after another sign with other teams.

However, Weathers doesn't come without concerns. He has a troubling injury history and only started eight games last season in Miami. Fortunately for those worried, Weathers told SNY Yankees that he's feeling better than ever before Spring Training even begins.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "This is the best I've probably felt in a year and a half. I feel really healthy. I really did a dive and work with a company on, you know, figuring out how to lengthen my lat out, lengthen my back out, we really adjusted a lot of my lifting patterns, we really adjusted my mobility and my prep work. I think my arm is reaping the benefits right now and I'm just excited to see where the season goes."

Ryan Weathers says this is the best he's felt physically in "a year and a half" as he gets ready to join the Yankees pic.twitter.com/eIoazwL7Jp — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 15, 2026

Ryan Weathers' Injury History Cause for Concern

Weathers began last season on the IL due to a left flexor strain after dealing with an index finger strain that had him on the 60-day IL in the midst of the 2024 season. After recovering from the left flexor strain, it was right back to the list with a left lat strain.

Last June, Weathers was even hit in the head by a throw by Marlins catcher Nick Fortes to second base when warming up before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fortnately, Weathers was evaluated by trainers and was okay, remaining in the game for three innings. Still, the incident reflects the possibly troubling history of injury that Yankees fans have expressed concern over.

Jun 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (35) lays on the ground after being hit in the head by an errant throw from Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (4) (not pictured) against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

According to his comments, Weathers has been working out those muscles in order to prevent the same thing from happening again. Hopefully, he can stay healthy enough to provide the much-needed boost the Yankees are after.

While the Pinstripes have an extremely solid rotation, Carlos Rodón, Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt will all be beginning 2026 on the IL. Rodón needed offseason surgery to shave down a bone spur and remove loose bodies from his throwing arm, while both Cole and Schmidt required Tommy John surgery last year. Rodón will be the first to return, hopefully by late April, with Cole targeting a June return. Schmidt could miss the entire season.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!