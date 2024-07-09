Yankees Surprisingly Listed As Suitor For All-Star Having Bounce-Back Season
The New York Yankees have a clear need in the infield with the 2024 trade deadline right around the corner.
New York has been one of the top teams in baseball this season -- even with its recent skid -- and one of the biggest reasons why is that the offensive numbers overall look much better than last season. The Yankees had one of the worst offenses in baseball last year and it is much improved on paper.
While this is the case, the overall numbers are skewed by the fact that Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are both having phenomenal seasons. They have been so good that they make the overall offensive numbers look solid. This hides the fact that the Yankees actually haven't gotten much offensive production out of the first, second, and third base spots.
The Yankees have looked better at first base recently thanks to the emergence of Ben Rice, but the other spots may need a boost at the trade deadline. One player who surprisingly was mentioned as a trade option for the Yankees is Chicago White Sox shortstop Paul DeJong by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"DeJong was moved to Toronto last deadline after putting together a first half that doubled as his best extended offensive stretch in years," Anderson said. "He cratered after changing addresses, causing the Blue Jays to cut him following just 13 games. Here we are, about 12 months later, and we feel obligated to proclaim caveat emptor. Someone's going to trade for DeJong because of his homer total and his ability to stand at the six; even so, there's a real chance he follows the same arc as last summer.
"His ball-tracking data isn't nearly as good as the aforementioned home runs would suggest, and he's sporting one of the ugliest strikeout-to-walk ratios in the majors. DeJong is no longer a plus defender, and he's never been a brilliant base stealer...Potential suitors: (Atlanta Braves), Yankees, (Seattle Mariners)."
DeJong's offensive numbers make sense for the Yankees as he has 16 home runs and 36 RBIs. The one-time All-Star only has played shortstop this season, though for Chicago. The only way a deal makes sense for the Yankees is if he moved to second base -- which he has at points throughout his career.
He has had a bounce-back season but still is a low-batting average player who doesn't get on base too much. He has great power numbers but he may not be the best fit for New York right now.
