Yankees DFA Newly-Acquired Pitcher After Surprisingly Short Stint With Club
The New York Yankees made a handful of moves on Monday.
New York announced that right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton was placed on the seven-day COVID-19 Injured List, selected left-handed pitcher Clayton Andrews to the active roster, and designated newly-acquired hurler Colby White to make room on the roster.
"Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Placed (right-handed pitcher) Ian Hamilton on the 7-day COVID-19 injured list (retroactive to 5/19)," the club said. "Selected (left-handed pitcher) Clayton Andrews (#74) to the active roster. Designated (right-handed pitcher) Colby White for assignment."
White was claimed off waivers by New York, earlier this May, and made just two appearances in the organization for the Double-A Somerset Patriots. The 25-year-old only pitched 2/3 innings combined in the two outings and allowed two earned runs, one home run and walked two batters.
New York landed White off waivers from the rival Tampa Bay Rays after he struggled in their organization to begin the season.
He now will be looking for his next opportunity as he looks to get back on track. White was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by Tampa Bay and worked his way up through the organization. He showed flashes in the Rays' organization, but injuries have significantly impacted his young career to this point.
Hopefully, he will be able to land with another club quickly and get back on a field soon.
