Yankees, Dodgers Mentioned As Possible Landing Spots For All-Star Pitcher
The New York Yankees already have one of the best closers in baseball but still have been mentioned as a landing spot for multiple other pitchers.
Clay Holmes arguably has been the best closer in baseball this season so far. The 31-year-old has a 1.64 ERA in 22 appearances so far this season to go along with 14 games in 22 innings pitched. He has been phenomenal and seems to be on pace to earn his second All-Star nod this season.
While this is the case, he will be a free agent at the end of the season and it's uncertain whether or not he will return to New York in 2025.
The Yankees' bullpen has been a massive strength and acquiring someone to help set up for Holmes who possibly could take over the closer role next season could make sense. One player who has been mentioned as a possible option is St. Louis Cardinals hurler Ryan Helsley but they would have competition as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles also were mentioned as possible landing spots by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"They'll be able to get a young, everyday position player prospect or rookie major-league position player who could start now or a middle-of-the-rotation pitching prospect, along with two mid- or lower-level type prospects," Bowden said about Helsely's trade value. "Expect the Orioles, Yankees, and Dodgers to all be in play here."
This isn't the first time New York has been mentioned as an option for Helsley. He's been almost as good as Holmes this season and is under team control next season, as well. He could be the perfect option to pair with Holmes to help boost the bullpen even further.
More MLB: Yankees Surprisingly Seen As Option For Star Slugger In Blockbuster Trade