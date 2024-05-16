Yankees Mentioned As Landing Spot For All-Star Pitcher After Red-Hot Start
The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season and therefore will be mentioned in seemingly every trade rumor over the next few months.
New York has realistic hopes of winning a World Series title this season and has the prospect capital needed to get a deal done around the trade deadline. The Yankees got a massive boost this past offseason by trading for superstar slugger Juan Soto but there is a chance he ends up leaving the team in free agency at the end of the season.
While the Yankees certainly want to keep Soto, it isn't clear if they will be able to. Because of this, the Yankees likely will be going all in on the season which will lead to plenty of trade rumors and speculation.
New York already has been linked to multiple relief pitchers despite having one of the best bullpens in baseball already. The Yankees even were mentioned as one of four hypothetical landing spots for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star pitcher Ryan Helsley by FanSided's Thomas Gauvain.
"The New York Yankees are making a serious playoff push this year," Gauvain said. "They've been battling the Baltimore Orioles throughout the first month of the season for the top spot in the American League East. Their playoff odds currently stand at 92.3% according to Fangraphs, so they're a virtual lock at this point. A strong bullpen will help the Pinstripes shorten games even more.
"Their bullpen currently has the 2nd-best ERA, but they are only striking out 8 batters per nine innings. Also, they're currently 11th in fWAR as a group. Clay Holmes is near the top of the league with 12 saves, so it will be tough to replace him as the team's closer. Helsley would help strengthen an already strong group for the Yankees. Holmes and Helsley have complimentary splits; Holmes is better against right-handed batters while Helsley has had more success against lefties."
New York already has one of the best closers in baseball in Holmes, but it still could make sense to bring in Helsley to help out in the eighth inning. The two could be a scary duo for opposing teams. Plus, Holmes could leave in free agency this offseason while Helsley is under team control for next season so a deal could give the Yankees more security.
